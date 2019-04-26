Sukano launches novel mobility aid additive masterbatch for ISBM PET bottles

Sukano, a global leader in the development and production of additive and colour masterbatches and compounds for polyester and speciality resins, has announced the launch of a new mobility aid additive masterbatch for Injection Stretch Blow Moulded PET bottles.

The new additive masterbatch allows bottle makers and brand owners to run their conveyor-belt systems and production robots without the need for a spray coating.

Bottles must rotate freely as they pass through the production conveyor, as forced rotation caused by friction can lead to a blockage in the line.

The new Sukano Mobility Aid solution, believed to be the first commercially available for this application, is provided as a solid PET masterbatch that is blended with virgin PET or RPET material during moulding or processing.

Even at low concentrations, the masterbatch disperses consistently through the PET material, reducing its coefficient of friction, and modifying the surface texture with a microtexture.

Michael Kirch, Global Head of R&D, said: “Sukano Mobility Aid offers a valuable and safe alternative for bottle makers who, until now, have had to apply spray coatings to PET preforms and bottles to manage the production problems associated with ISBM production.”

“Bottle makers and brand owners can now run their conveyor belts without interruption and minimise the mispicks by production robots, thereby improving productivity and maximising yields, allowing the highest efficiency rates. Our high-performance masterbatch technology is applicable to any conveyor system.”