Sumika Polymer Compounds Europe announces the acquisition of the Turkish group Emaş

Sumika Polymer Compounds Europe, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical, announced it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of the Turkish group Emaş.

× Expand Sumika (L-R) M. Murat Alkan (Left) and M. Ludovic Seynave (Right)

Sumika, the specialist in high performance polypropylene short glass fibre marketed under the name of Thermofil, acquires three new compounding sites and is setting up in a region of strong economic development.

Through this operation, Sumika Polymer Compounds will be able to offer the Turkish market its know-how in high-performance fibreglass PP (Thermofil).

Sumika plans to invest in the production equipment of its future sites in Turkey to offer its entire range of high-end PP fibreglass in this region.

This future-oriented operation will allow Sumika to consolidate its position and develop its know-how. Commercial and technological synergies will enable the group to develop sales in Turkey and around the Black Sea.

Emaş believes it will contribute to the growth of the group given its position as a Turkish leader and its experience in mineral and recycled PP.

Ludovic Seynave, President of the Sumika Polymer Compounds Europe Group, said: “This is an extremely positive development for Sumika Polymer Compounds Europe, which is increasing its production capacity to 140,000 tonnes a year. In addition, this acquisition is in line with the logic of our group to expand globally by bringing to 14 the number of our compounding sites in the world. Thus we can guarantee to our customers a strong service offering and reproducible products all over the world.”