Sumitomo Demag restructures national sales leadership team in Germany

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has strengthened its German sales team and has announced Armin Distler as director, with Thomas Dirnbeger and Stefan Sonnhalter supporting him and covered the regions of South Germany, and the North and West regions of Germany respectively.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is aligning its business to support the entire medical, precision, automotive and packaging value chains.

Distler said: “Innovation underpins the success of the German plastics market. We intend to help customers leverage future innovation opportunities by drawing upon our respected technical application and automation expertise.”

“Our ambition is to work closer with customers to anticipate and map out their future plastic moulding requirements. This proposition and new sales structure symbolises our core advisory strengths.”