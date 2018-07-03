Sumitomo (SHI) Demag consolidates its product portfolio as a “reaction to market requirements”

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is consolidating its product portfolio to reflect market trends, with a focus on all-electric drives and toggle technology.

The price difference between hydraulic and all-electric injection moulding machines is reducing every year, underlining a trend towards all-electric machines, especially in the lower clamp force range.

Gerd Liebig, CEO of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, explained: “All-electric machines like the IntElect have become so technically mature, that after considering all the criteria, more and more customers are finding it attractive.”

In the past 12 months, almost half of all machines sold have been from the all-electric IntElect series.

Liebig added:“In Germany, we are replacing production of small fully hydraulic machines with our superior electric drive technology. From Fakuma 2018 on, our investment in the clamp force range up to 1,200kN will shift entirely to the IntElect series.”

At the same time, the focus is shifting to hybrid drive technology for packaging machines and servo-hydraulic toggle technology for medium and large machines.

The El-Exis SP series with its clamp force range of 1,500-7,500kN rounds off the portfolio, for fast applications and the modular Systec Servo, for universal applications remains available for the clamp force range of 1,600-15,000kN.

The Wiehe plant’s focus on the all-electric IntElect series is expected to optimise the entire production flow and increase annual manufacturing capacity to 1,000 all-electric machines, with delivery times being reduced.

Liebig concluded:“We will continue to focus our efforts on mastering machinery and producing lasting value and quality for our machines. This consolidation of our product portfolio is a reaction to market requirements and will make us an even more reliable, stable partner for our customers.”