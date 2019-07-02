Sumitomo (SHI) Demag customers ‘getActive’ with former All Blacks skipper

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag recently hosted its annual getActive day, with former captain of the New Zealand All Blacks international rugby team - Sean Fitzpatrick.

The company says Fitzpaatrick provided guests with an important message on how to create and sustain high performance in sport and in business and set the benchmark for excellence.

This year’s event was held at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in Sheffield, where more than 50 guests attended a tour of the AMRC facility, which comprises numerous research hubs.

× Expand Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Former captain of the New Zealand All Blacks international rugby team - Sean Fitzpatrick - was a guest speaker at the 2019 getActive day

The advanced connected manufacturing technologies on display at the AMRC Factory 2050 provided the visitors with an insight into reconfigurable digitally assisted assembly, component manufacturing and machining technologies.

Michael Curtis, director at MCPC, said: “The AMRC is a fantastic facility. It is conducting some very interesting collaborative research and work. The guest speaker was simply fantastic giving some great inside stories of a sport I love. More importantly, Sean Fitzpatrick revealed the thoughts, ideas, tactics, mind set and philosophy that it takes to be a successful and sustainable team for the long term.”

Nigel Flowers, UK Managing Director, added: “Another fascinating and insightful day spent with likeminded professionals from our plastics community. The biggest personal takeaway for me was in order to sustain high performance we cannot afford to get complacent about technology or our team culture.”