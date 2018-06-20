Sumitomo (SHI) Demag earns Cogent Skills gold standard for its Polymer Academy

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s Training Academy has been awarded Skills Partner status by Cogent, the UK's strategic body for skills in the life and industrial science industries.

The award officially recognises the company’s Daventry-based Academy, as offering high quality training that boosts skills transferability.

The company says joining the Cogent Skills Partner network further endorses the value of its practical, process-led workshops, which enable students with zero knowledge to attain a thorough understanding of injection moulding over several years.

Opened in September 2016, the academy offers six courses, delivered over three days, covering theory and practical, classroom assessments and practical end tests.

At the end of the programme, all students sit a three-hour exam, covering all six courses.