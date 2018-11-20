Sumitomo (SHI) Demag expands management team

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag says it has strategically aligned its management structure and expanded its management team, effective 1st October 2018.

Martin Fischer, a new member of the management team, will be responsible for Operations.

Fischer, a certified production expert, joined the company in March 2018 and will now be advancing the modernisation and future alignment of production processes.

Reporting to him will be Heads of Production Bernd Tröger (Schwaig facility) and Frank Stengel (Wiehe facility).

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag From left to right: Hideki Kuroiwa, Paolo Zirondoli,Martin Fischer, Dieter Schuster, Gerd Liebig

Paolo Zirondoli, General Manager Sales, will oversee the company’s global sales activities and will be Head of all sales teams of all subsidiaries and global representations.

Gerd Liebig, CEO will also be responsible for Engineering and Quality Management with immediate effect and Dieter Schuster has been appointed Head of Quality Management.

Schuster will focus on the improvement of customer-oriented quality management and the optimised integration of quality in engineering and production.

Tasked with special activities of outstanding corporate importance, such as the company’s future strategic alignment and the advancement of corporate ties with Sumitomo in Japan, Hideki Kuroiwa has been appointed Chief Collaboration Officer and remains a member of the management team.