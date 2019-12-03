Sumitomo (SHI) Demag helps Greek food packaging specialist serve up global export success

Kotronis K.Plastics SA has added 21 El-Exis packaging machines and eight new high-speed, energy efficient Sumitomo (SHI) Demag all-electric injection moulding lines.

The distinctively branded packaging used predominantly by Mediterranean food producers is produced at the modern 33,000 sq. metre plant located in Efpalio, western Greece.

Producing in excess of 350 million packaging products, the company has a fleet of 50 injection moulding machines and now has the capacity to become an even bigger export sensation.

To cater to the growing demand, the company has 21 El-Exis SP packaging machines located at its headquarters, with five more on order.

Integrated within the line up are numerous in-mould labelling systems, enabling Kotronis to deliver global marketing and promotional campaigns at the push of the button.

Chair of the company’s board Giorgos Kotronis comments: “Unlike the domestic market, where the packaging appearance of dairy products are deemed by local consumers as rather irrelevant, international customers demand attractive and practical packaging with pleasant visual and tactile properties.”

Giorgos continues: “Domestic customers repeatedly come to us as they seek assurance that their products are going to win the tough international competition for shelf space.”

Most recently, the company, in collaboration with one of Greece’s largest Feta cheese producers, has developed a new packaging barrier that uses brine to significantly extend shelf life without the use of preservatives.

Kotronis has also embarked on testing biodegradeable packaging concepts, which includes exploring the viability of introducing IML with an oxygen barrier.

In order to make processes even more efficient, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is currently exploring with Kotronis further integration of robots, automation equipment and solutions for visual mould control into higher-level control and management systems.