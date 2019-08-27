Sumitomo (SHI) Demag hires Siegfried Köhler as new Group CSO

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery has announced Siegfried Köhler is to join the company as Group Chief Sales Officer.

Köhler joins the management team, taking on the responsibility of further strengthening Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s focus of aligning international sales with automation and business development.

With many years’ experience in sales management, Köhler has made a lasting contribution to both the Italian and Austrian companies where he previously worked, successfully consolidating their strategic position.

Gerd Liebeg, CEO of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, said: “Group sales have increased by 50 per cent in recent years, which is testament to our strong global consulting teams.”

“Having already initiated programmes to optimise production efficiency in our facilities in Schwaig, Wiehe, and Ningbo, we are now looking outwards at our customers and how we can best support their global expansion plans by drawing upon our international presence.”

“Accelerating cooperation and international alignment will be integral to our customers’ future success. Mr. Köhler’s experience and successful track record, combined with his passion, will help to deliver complete supply chain integration to maximise manufacturing efficiency.”

Köhler said: “Customer requirements for overall solution concepts are rising steadily. Smart machine technologies, combined with various application technologies, intuitive controls, and harmonised work cells are critical to growth and success now and in the future.”

“Cooperation with innovative partner companies will be necessary to strengthen our competitiveness. We will purposefully focus on implementing projects that play to these strengths and build upon our automation and technical expertise to meet the expectations of our customers in all markets.”