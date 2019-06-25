Borealis’ Everminds ambition moves industry one step closer to plastics circularity thanks to new recycling technology and improved recyclate

Borealis, a leader provider of innovative solutions in the fields of polyolefins, base chemicals, and fertilisers, has announced the introduction of a new plastics recycling technology, Borcycle.

This evolving technology will be used to produce high-quality compounds made of rPO, such as the newly launched Borcycle MF1981SY, an rPO with over 80 per cent recycled content intended for use on visible appliance parts.

Borealis has also announced a series of significant material improvements to existing recyclates in the established Purpolen brand portfolio.

These market launches and product improvements are important technology advancements and therefore accelerate the transformation to a circular economy of plastics.

Borealis and its wholly-owned subsidiary, mtm plastics, will showcase the new Borcycle technology and recyclate innovations at K 2019 in October.

Günter Stephan, Head of Mechanical Recycling at Borealis Circular Economy Solutions, said: “Mechanical recycling is presently a most eco-efficient method to implement the principles of the circular economy.”

“Borealis and mtm plastics are leveraging their respective areas of expertise to make significant progress in achieving polyolefin circularity by upscaling recycling output and ensuring the reliable supply of high-quality plastics recyclate for European producers, in particular.”