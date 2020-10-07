Sumitomo (SHI) Demag reveals industry-focused sales structure

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, a plastic processing injection moulding machine specialist, is restructuring its centralised group sales organisation.

By focusing on five Business Developments dedicated to the specific industry-related market challenges, the group has organised its sales structure to further improve efficiencies and advance the company’s industry response.

The initiative, steered by Siegfried Köhler, who was appointed Director of Worldwide Corporate Sales at the Schwaig headquarters on 1 October 2019, fully integrates Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s prevailing and new Business Developments into the overarching global sales management structure.

Köhler explains: "Through this realignment, we are creating a fast and direct link between customer requirements and future product development. This enables us to use the existing industry competence and expertise in a much more targeted and efficient manner for the benefit of our customers.”

With immediate effect, Anatol Sattel will independently manage Business Development Medical and newly added to the industry-orientated structure is Business Development Consumer, headed up by Paolo Zirondoli.

Jürgen Schulze will continue to manage Business Development Automation, focusing on the three core areas of Robotics, Components and Systems Technology. This unit will drive forward the integration of a wide range of technologies and support sales in automated solution concepts.

Henrik Langwald and Arnaud Nomblot will continue to manage Automotive and Electronics Business Development and Packaging Business Development respectively. Additionally, key account managers with specialist industry expertise will continue to contribute their industry knowledge into the individual Business Developments.

Armin Distler, Sales Manager for Germany and Austria, explained: "We are convinced that the constant sector-focused exchange with customers will significantly increase our quality of consulting. This will enable us to react even faster to market changes and offer our customers a sector-specific service tailored to their needs.”