Sumitomo (SHI) Demag sees significant sales increase

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has posted positive results for the fiscal year of 2018, with global sales increasing by 13 per cent to €294.9 million.

Incoming orders also rose by six per cent to €314.2 million, and the demand for IntElect all-electric injection moulding machines and El-Exis packaging machines was the main contributor to this major sales increase.

Thanks to its recently modernised production processes, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery is now in a perfect position to cope with the increase in orders, with all of the company’s machining systems being replaced.

Gerd Liebig, CEO of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, said: “Our platen machining capacities were stepped up by almost 50 per cent, and our production processes have become more efficient. In 2019, we are aiming for a ten per cent increase of our production output.”

“Unexpected additional tariffs, the looming spectre of a no-deal Brexit and the automotive industry’s waning propensity to invest has presented us with some challenges. But we are willing to explore this slack in the market to reduce both our backlog and our delivery times.”