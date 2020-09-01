Summit Defence offers free PPE to UK businesses that are still struggling to reopen during COVID-19

In order to support a smooth transition back into regular operations, Summit Defence is now offering free support with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to independent businesses across the UK. PPE for staff is an added cost during a time when money is tight, and assistance with properly kitting out your employees and stores can be hugely beneficial.

The current global health crisis has had far-reaching effects, both on a personal level and at our places of work.

Almost all small independent businesses, from local shops to hairdressers and trades services, had to close temporarily as lockdown continued and costs outweighed the reduced sales. For many, there is still uncertainty around reopening - whether it’s safe to bring staff back into the store and how to support clients and customers through this time.

To apply to receive free PPE for your UK business, you need to send an email to defence@summit-defence.co.uk detailing your full name, business name, business registration number, business address and an estimate of much PPE you think you would require in-store. If you would like to, include details of your business story during lockdown and whether you’ve been able to reopen yet.

Summit says the company wants to provide support in any way possible during these difficult times. Applications will be reviewed until November 1st and we’ll be in touch if we’re able to provide you with our free PPE products.

Cherry Cavill, Co-Founder at Prolife CBD, said: “Staff safety is such a priority, but it’s been hard contacting my employees and managing their expectations. With Summit Defence helping determine what PPE was needed in our office and warehouse and kitting us out fully, it helped reassure my team that everything was up to scratch and we were following government guidelines.”

Meghan Jordan, Marketing and Events lead at Summit Defence, added: "As shops, restaurants and pubs across the country are starting to reopen again, we recognise that there are still many small and independent businesses that don't have the necessary funds to fully reopen again under social distancing government guidelines. We're happy to be offering our PPE products to any business owners who need it to help refuel the economy and offer assistance in any way that we can."

All applications must be submitted by 1st November 2020. Any entries made after this date will not be counted and the chosen applicant/s to receive free PPE will be contacted by 3rd November 2020.