Summit Systems announces new business sector

Summit Systems, a UK distributor of plastics industry ancillary equipment and solutions based in Tamworth, has announced a significant new division focusing on Internet of Things (IoT) solutions including sensors for monitoring energy, conditions and fixed assets managed by long distance Wireless Radio Frequency transmitters, control tools and dashboards.

For almost 30 years Summit System’s strategic goal has been to provide solutions to the plastics manufacturing sector that provide greater efficiencies and less wasteful production.

Combining its extensive plastics industry knowledge with market leading IoT technology aligns firmly against its strategic goal.

By offering IoT solutions specifically tailored for plastics manufacturer, Summit is able to empower customers to take a step change in how they can collect and analyse data to support the universal quest to reduce costs and improve productivity.

Jem Hudson, Head of IoT at Summit Systems, said: “IoT has a wide and varied scope, from the smart home to smart car and smart city. But we need to ask what IoT really means to plastic manufacturers facing global competition, tighter regulation and increasing energy costs.”

“IoT in plastics manufacturing really comes into play when the manufacturer is asking questions that begin with ‘I’d really like to know when or if or what…’, capturing and utilising data that isn’t readily accessible is the key to providing the answers to help improve production processes, identify issues, and pre-empt failures that cause unscheduled downtime.”