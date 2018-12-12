Summit Systems builds temperature control portfolio with TPC acquisition

× Expand Mike Jordan (centre) with representatives from Frigel and TPC Summit TPC

Summit Systems has announced the expansion of its temperature control division with the acquisition of Total Process Cooling (TPC) Ltd.

Tamworth-based Summit Systems says the purchase of TPC, a specialist in chilled water and process cooling, complements its existing temperature control offering.

“We are working very successfully with leading Italian temperature control suppliers, Frigel,” explained Mike Jordan, Managing Director of Summit Systems. “By adding TPC into our portfolio we are expanding our range to suit almost any application and provide a bespoke solution.”

Based in Solihull in the West Midlands, TPC offers a full range of temperature control equipment. Established in 1991, the company has over 25 years of experience in the sector and staff have extensive knowledge of the plastics industry.

Ian Lowe, Summit Systems’ Operations Director, says that this knowledge, combined with the high-end equipment and design offered by Frigel’s range of products, will ensure the acquisition is a shrewd move for the company.

“This is a really exciting development which advances us in the ‘chilled’ market and will help secure our continued growth,” Lowe explained.

For TPC, the acquisition will see the company’s reach extended in new areas. Richard Smith said: “This is an exciting move for TPC giving us a broader range of cooling solutions and even greater support and service to our customers.

“Our expanded product range and infrastructure combining with Summit Systems means TPC will always have the appropriate cooler for a given water cooling application whilst maintaining quality build and competitive edge over others in the market place.”

Summit System says its focus into 2019 is to continue to build on its portfolio of products that provide accuracy, energy efficiency and production savings.

Concluding, Jordan said: “We have been patiently waiting to establish a process cooling solution with a real difference and we’re delighted that we have achieved our aim. We will look to build on our portfolio with market-leading products in the coming year.”