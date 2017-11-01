Supplier project to provide optimum plastics training recognised at Awards

× Expand Summit Systems PIA Award Summit Systems' Mike Jordan (second from right) holding the Award

A partnership between a plastics ancillaries supplier and a training and innovation centre has been recognised with a Plastics Industry Award.

Summit Systems’ won the ‘Supplier Partnership: Ancillary Equipment’ Award for its work with the Polymer Innovation and Training Centre was identified as “impressive and industry encouraging” for the way in which it promotes excellence in student training.

The project focused on providing the Telford-based training centre with the best machinery possible to ensure students have the best in-depth training experience while focusing on maximum efficiency and more economical equipment.

“We should all be very proud. It’s a team effort and this is a great sign for the next 12 months as we improve and develop our business,” commented Mike Jordan, Managing Director of Summit Systems.

This is not the first-time Tamworth-based Summit Systems has been recognised at the Awards, which is held annually in London. The company has previously won the same award eight times.