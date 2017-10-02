Surface Generation opens advanced composites research site in Rutland

Surface Generation, a provider of advanced carbon fibre processing technologies, has opened its PtFS Innovation and Application Centre, a new research and development facility for advanced composites manufacturing at its headquarters in Rutland. The new facility was opened by Alan Duncan, MP for Rutland.

The new 10,000 square foot facility is home to a research laboratory that will be used to develop advanced composite processing technologies and automated production techniques for Surface Generation’s clients, which include advanced automotive, aerospace and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Ben Halford and Alan Duncan MP cut the ribbon on Surface Generation's new Rutland facility.

The facility will also be used to experiment with new technologies including graphene, 3D printing and nanocomposites, which have the potential to significantly improve the cost, quality and throughput of high volume composite component manufacturing.

Seven engineers and technicians will work at the facility initially, and Surface Generation plans to recruit 12 more people to its research and development team as part of its expansion plans over the next two years.

Ben Halford, Chief Executive at Surface Generation, said: “The opening of this facility is a major milestone for Surface Generation. We already help major blue chip organisations find new ways to manufacture composites so that they can be stronger, lighter and more efficient. This new facility provides the environment we need to expand that work and apply our processes and approach to larger and more complex components.”

Surface Generation has developed PtFS, a process that enables manufacturers using compression and injection moulding applications to adapt heating and cooling levels in real-time to meet the exact requirements of each part. It is used by global automotive, aerospace, energy and consumer electronics manufacturers to improve component production quality and throughput.