Sustainability and innovation take centre stage at PRSE 2019

RPC bpi recycled products, one of Europe’s leading plastic recyclers, is bringing its environmental message, innovative and sustainable solutions and products to PRSE 2019.

Showcasing on the stand from the PRC bpi group will be RPC bpi recycling and the group’s most recent acquisition, RPC bpi PLASgran, the UK’s leading recycler of rigid plastics.

Together the companies are helping to define the debate on the ever-more critical issues of sustainability, recycling and the circular economy.

A visit to the stand is therefore a must for industry leaders and decisions makers keen to learn about environmental stewardship and the newest technology, or to take on board the latest ideas on best practice in sustainability and recycling.

For more than three decades RPC bpi recycled products has been supporting the circular economy by turning plastic, otherwise destined for landfill, into second-life products.

To find out more about the company’s latest technical developments, the RPC bpi team can be visited at Stand E30.