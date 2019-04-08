Sustainability and performance benefits of Milliken’s Millad NX 8000 clarifier prompts building of new US plant

Milliken & Company is set to begin building the largest clarifier plant in its history in South Carolina, which is due to begin operations in 2020 and will boost capacity of Milliken’s Millad NX 8000 clarifier by approximately 50 per cent.

The expansion is needed to meet fast growing global demand for the polypropylene additive that is helping users to realise significant sustainability and performance advantages.

Demand for Millad NX 8000 is growing in every geographical region and across many end-use markets, with the strongest growth in Asia.

Milliken’s investment will enable the company to better serve its customers worldwide and meet dynamic market requirements.

Allen Jacoby, Vice President for Milliken’s Plastic Additives business, said: “Brand owners and packaging producers are clearly seeing how Millad NX 8000 can contribute to improved environmental and manufacturing results.”

“It is one of the most successful products in the history of plastic additives, and arguably the most important in the past 30 years.”