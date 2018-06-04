Sustainability, recycling and reuse to drive discussion at PEPP Conference

Addressing sustainability while managing increasing demand and environmental regulations will be key topics of discussion at the PEPP 2018: Polyethylene and Polypropylene Chain Global Technology and Business Forum, in Dusseldorf, Germany on 26th-28th June, 2018.

On the agenda are policy makers and influencers including the World Plastics Council and PlasticsEurope, Borealis, LyondellBasell and SABIC, the Coca–Cola Company and Nestlé.

At the Forum, Karl Foerster, Executive Director of PlasticsEurope, will address increasing environmental sustainability requirements, including the new European policy to move to 55 percent recycled content by 2025, and how those changes will impact the plastics industry.

Hartmut Siebert, Technical Marketing Manager/Packaging for Clariant Plastics & Coatings AG, and Sander Koster, Group Leader for packaging food safety at Nestlé, will discuss safety in food packaging, while Izabela Lomacka, Global Procurement Director, closures, labels and shrink film for the Coca-Cola Company, Cross-Enterprise Procurement Group, will discuss consumer packaging trends and sustainability.

By 2022, global polyethylene demand is expected to reach 120 MMT annually, while global demand for polypropylene is expected to be just under 90 MMT.

China accounts for about 60 percent of this growth.

“As more consumers in developing countries such as China and India increase their spending power and join the global economy, we are witnessing truly phenomenal growth in demand for the key plastics that are critical to so many of the products and life essentials we rely on every day, such as cell phones, computers, food and beverage packaging, clothes, cars and even life-saving medical devices,” said Nick Vafiadis Vice President of plastics for IHS Markit.

“That consumption growth, though, comes with greater expectations and responsibility, both for plastics producers and consumers. We at IHS Markit are focused on how producers and consumers can work together to address the issues of sustainability and management of plastics recycling, reuse, or waste reduction.”