Sustainable cardboard-plastic packaging produced for Henkel by Greiner Packaging now contains 50 per cent PCR PP

Henkel’s Persil detergent packaging, made by Grenier Packaging, is now more sustainable, thanks to it containing 50 per cent recycled polypropylene obtained from discarded household plastics.

The cardboard-plastic combination of the packaging received a Henkel Sustainability Award as recognition of the qualities.

Thanks to its innovative tear-off system, the cardboard wrap and the plastic container can be easily separated and recycled.

Andreas Auinger, International Project Manager at Greiner Packaging, said: “By using r-PP, we’re taking another important step forward in terms of the sustainability of our cardboard-plastic packaging materials.”

“Thanks to our innovative two-layer process, we’re meeting the highest standards of sustainability while also making sure that the packaging’s attractive appearance is retained.”

