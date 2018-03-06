Sustained sales growth and restructuring sees new recruit join Bunting UK

× Expand Mark Harris Mark Harris has joined Bunting Magnetics UK

Bunting Magnetics Europe Ltd says a period of sustained sales growth and restructuring of its business divisions has led it to recruit a new Sales Engineer for its UK team.

Mark Harris joins Bunting Magnetics, which suppliers Magnetic Separators and Metal Detectors for the plastics recycling industries, amongst others, to focus on the company’s customers in the South of the country.

“Our sales strategy is be out in the market meeting and talking with customers,” explained Dave Hills, Bunting’s Head of Sales. “Our customer base has expanded significantly over the past 24 months and we needed additional personnel on the road.”

Harris brings over 30 years of engineering and sales experience. Having qualified as a Mechanical Engineer in 1983, he has worked for leading British manufacturing companies including Loctite, NSK Bearings Ltd and Cygnus Instruments.

Of his appointment, Harris said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a growing UK-based engineering and manufacturing business.”