Syrris looks to improve sustainability in commercial laundry

Syrris provides award winning chemistry products to a range of R&D chemists and engineers, including Xeros Technology Group.

Robert Bird, R&D Project Manger at Xeros said: “One of our missions at Xeros is to improve the sustainability of industrial laundry washing by providing technologies that dramatically reduce water consumption. I work within the polymer development team, where have produced novel XOrb beads.”

“These spheroidal balls can be added to a wash load to create a gentle mechanical action, helping to remove dirt and stains using less detergent and at lower temperatures, which saves water and reduces cost.”

Xeros has been using Syrris’ Orb Pilot, a modular jacketed reactor, to aid development of its XOrb beads since early 2018, and has increased its production capacities immensely.

Bird said: “This system allows us to produce XOrb beads in the volumes required for use in large industrial washing machines, rather than having to manufacture many smaller batches to yield the necessary quantities. In the space of a week, we can now produce more XOrb beads that we could have done in two years without the Pilot Orb system.”

“Syrris also helped with the design of a customised stirrer, as well as adaptions to the gearbox and motor of the Orb Pilot, which gave us confidence that the setup would be suitable for our requirements. We are extremely happy with our current setup form Syrris and the improved scalability it offers for our XOrb bead production.”