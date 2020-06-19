SYS Systems goes platinum for 2020

SYS Systems has been re-accredited with a coveted industry standard from the world’s biggest additive manufacturing company.

The Stratasys re-seller has been awarded UK platinum partner status from its OEM – the eighth consecutive year that the honour has been bestowed on the Derbyshire firm.

Stratasys hierarchy were also impressed with SYS Systems’s Additive Manufacturing Centre, a state-of-the-art demonstration and production facility situated on the Tomlinson Business Park in Foston, near Derby, which homes the very latest 3D-printing technology from across the Stratasys range.

Matt Fulton, Managing Director of SYS Systems parent company the Carfulan Group, said: “After the challenges brought by the global coronavirus pandemic, it was fantastic to receive official word that we had been awarded Stratasys platinum partner status for 2020.”

“I’m incredibly proud of all of our teams, from sales and marketing to service and accounts, whose hard work has been pivotal in helping us to gain this standard.

“We as a company consistently receive an amazing level of support from Stratasys both here in the UK and from overseas, and we are sincerely thankful for that. Our relationship continues to go from strength to strength.”

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, SYS Systems recently put its range of on-site Stratasys 3D printers to work, with the aim of creating hundreds of face masks a week and getting them to those in most need – including at both the Royal Derby Hospital and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.