Tackling the skills gap: Level 4 apprenticeship standard launched for the plastics industry

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has led the development of a level 4 apprenticeship standard for the plastics industry as it looks to both address the skills gap and upskill workers.

The standard is now live and students can enrol onto the course from September.

Surveys and insights from the BPF’s Education and Skills Committee had previously highlighted knowledge gaps within the plastics industry and made clear the importance of developing polymer-related modules for particular apprenticeships.

This information inspired the BPF to form a ‘trailblazer’ group tasked with creating a level 4 apprenticeship standard for the plastics industry. The group comprised many members of the BPF, representing a wide range of subsectors.

The apprenticeship, entitled ‘Engineering Manufacturing Technician’, is now approved for delivery. It has a typical duration of 42 months (excluding the EPA period) and maximum funding of £21,000.

BPF Education and Skills Committee Chair, Gillian Doughty, commented: “The level 4 apprenticeship standard helps address a gap in our industry that has been identified as key to the upskilling of employees.

“The standard is employer driven and provides a development pathway for engineers and technicians that encompasses a focus on materials and processing in the polymer sector.”

BPF Director General, Philip Law, added: “Addressing this skills gap is an important milestone in the BPF’s mission to encourage the flow of excellent personnel into the plastics industry.

“I’m proud that the BPF, together with our colleagues throughout the industry, helped bring this new apprenticeship standard to fruition.”

To find out more about the Engineering Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship visit:

www.instituteforapprenticeships.org/apprenticeship-standards/engineering-manufacturing-technician