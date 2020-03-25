TactoTek and Lightworks partner for lighting innovation for vehicles

TactoTek has collaborated with Lightworks to work on in-mould lighting solutions.

Together the companies will accelerate the development and use of in-mould lighting for styling and function for vehicle interiors and exteriors.

Dave Rice, SVP for Marketing and Business Development at TactoTek, said: “Lighting is a prominent in over 95 per cent of our customers’ IMSE solutions. From styling to status indicators and dynamic operator alerts, we’re seeing incredible design creativity and high value solutions for users.”

“Lightworks combines a deep understanding of their customers’ preferred styling, aesthetics, and design language, with the illumination design and optical engineering expertise to create lighting solutions that complement that vision.”

Michael Höfgen, founder and CEO of Lightworks, said: “Light as part of automotive user experience is more important for styling and function that ever before.”

“The huge benefit of IMSE is the technology’s fusion of dynamic lighting with highly decorative surfaces and HMI functionality in 3D structures as thin as 2mm.”

“We can enhance many of our illumination package designs with IMSE elements.”