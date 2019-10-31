TagTec takes centre stage at Gabriel-Chemie K booth

Gabriel-Chemie says all topics presented at K 2019, from COLOR VISION No.20 to laser marking, were very well received.

Gabriel-Chemie believes the secret star of the booth was TagTec.

The new series, TagTec, is a range of special markers or so-called taggants addressing potential product authentication and possible security concerns.

This ingenious and innovative solution is offered either as predefined application modules, or as a customised solution for specific requirements.

An overview of the basic functionality of the TagTec series and a selection of different application options, was presented by Gabriel-Chemie together with the partners ALPLA and Wittmann Battenfeld.

As a specialist for the development and production of user-specific sensors Sensor Instruments from Germany presented their competences in the form of the latest TagTec sensors.

Numerous inquiries from various areas of plastics development have already resulted in the start of new partner projects, enabling TagTec to secure its place as a product driver of the group-wide sustainability strategy.

Special attention was also given to its Virtual Assistant GABi, who presented Master of Colours and Master of Additives in an interactive and animated way.