Talisman launches a new security seal made from recycled plastic

Talisman Plastics has boosted its green credentials with the launch of the Enviroloc, an all-new security seal made entirely from recycled polypropylene.

The base polymer of the company’s latest pull-tight security seal is a 100 per cent recycled material.

The Enviroloc has an average breaking strength of 30kg, 50 per cent stronger than its predecessor, meaning it can safely secure high-value transit boxes, lorry doors, roll cages, and tanker seals.

The head of the tag has an area of 917.5mm2 – a 40% increase on Talisman’s leading product and space on offer facilitates full customisation, so text, serial numbers, barcodes and logos can all be printed onto the tag with laser precision.

James Mulvale, business development manager, said: “The Enviroloc is a statement of intent that we’re dedicated to reducing the environmental impact of plastic products.”

“We recognise the need to be as environmentally friendly as possible. As a plastics processor we’re already focused on minimising waste and ensure all of our security seals are 100 per cent recyclable, so it’s great that we’re able to launch a product that is made from recycled material.”

Talisman Plastics managing director, Shaun Champion, added: “The launch of Enviroloc represents another step forward in ensuring our product development is fully considerate of the environment. We’re delighted to be able to bring to market a security seal made fully from recycled plastic, with plans already under way for an iteration that is fully biodegradable.”