Talisman Plastics joins forces with Sierra 57 Consult for new recruit

Shaun Champion, Managing Director at Talisman Plastics has chosen to work with Katie Francis from Sierra 57 Consult, to recruit a Sales and Marketing professional for the company’s new range of Enviroloc Security Seal products.

Talisman’s need for a new sales team member has been driven by the success of Enviroloc, a product manufactured from 100 per cent recycled polypropylene with a breaking strength of 30kgs.

The new seal is in demand for applications ranging from clinical waste sacks, vital for NHS Trusts across the country, to high value transit crates, wagon doors, roll cages and tanker seals.

In common with an increasing number of companies, Talisman Plastics have discovered that there is a lot more to the role of a partner recruitment specialist than producing a list of only vaguely suitable candidates for a role.

Francis’s hard work, resilience and commitment to her work has recently earned her a promotion within Sierra 57 Consult which sees her now in the role of Recruitment Manager with 2 new consultants appointed to her team, to meet increasing customer demand.

Mark Lawson, Managing Director of the company believes that technical training of their team in the disciplines of their clients is essential to providing a successful outcome for both candidates and hiring companies.

Francis has undergone plastics industry specialist training with RJG Technologies, which equips her with an appreciation of the challenges and requirements of a plastics processing company seeking technical personnel.

She believes that this has enabled her to provide superior and seamless recruitment support to her clients.

She comments: “Through ongoing commercial & business training from our M.D. Mark Lawson, coupled with industry specialist training, I am well equipped for helping the Sierra 57 business direction and developing other team members to be the best they can be for our clients.”

Shaun Champion, added: “Katie continues to work well in collaboration with the Talisman Plastics team, understanding our manufacturing culture and our desire to appoint the right technical and sales people, as we grow.”

The companies believe the successful partnership between Talisman Plastics and Sierra 57 Consult illustrates how important it is for recruitment consultants to have an appreciation of the business of their clients.