Talisman Plastics makes new appointment

Talisman Plastics has announced the appointment of Martin Hefford as their new technical sales manager.

In this newly created role, Hefford brings a wealth of experience gained through senior sales positions with leading automotive manufacturers and globally respected plastics injection moulding specialists.

“Talisman Plastics provides a unique blend of technical, innovation and production expertise which allows us to create bespoke solutions for many industries,” said Hefford.

“My new role provides an incredibly exciting opportunity to match these capabilities to the specific technical injection moulding requirements within the key sectors of automotive, electrical, aerospace and white goods.”

Talisman Plastics managing director Shaun Champion, added: “With over 10 years’ experience in plastics injection moulding roles, Martin has a proven track record in building an understanding of customer requirements, to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions. Martin has extensive commercial and technical expertise that will be invaluable in helping to deliver our strategic growth programme.”