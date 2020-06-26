Talisman Plastics meet increased healthcare demand and environmental performance

Talisman Plastics has invested in an advanced injection moulding cell to support its product development programme for biodegradable and recycled plastic security seals, as well as increasing overall production capacity and flexibility.

The new generation Haitian Mars injection moulding machines provides improvements in production flexibility with class leading energy efficiency and repeatability, using servo hydraulic technology, designed to deliver shorter cycle times and very precise tolerances on security seal products.

A new three-axis Sepro robot and Keyence laser printer have been installed alongside the Haitian 160 ton injection moulding machine to create a work cell capable of 24-hour production of high quality, precision security seals in a variety of materials and with custom finishes.

“We have seen prolonged increase in demand for Talisman specialist security seals in sectors such as healthcare, retail, and logistics. This investment ensures we have the capacity needed to continue supporting the recent increase in NHS requirements, particularly for products such as our clinical waste seals,” said Shaun Champion, managing director at Talisman Plastics.”

“Flexibility in manufacturing and above-average savings in costs are in demand today more than ever. This investment delivers on these key criteria and provides us with the advanced injection moulding capability necessary to deliver new, high performance and cost-effective security seal products made from recycled or biodegradable plastics.” confirms Shaun.

Mr. Fi Nanhong, chief engineer of Haitian International, concluded: “The sophisticated design of the injection unit in combination with a powerful servo drive system benefits from independent algorithm modules. Thanks to their fast, accurate calculations and highly efficient mathematical models, the stability of the injection process is now much higher, whether for extremely fast or slow injection. The improvement is significant.”