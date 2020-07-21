Talisman Plastics teams up with Intouch to deliver NHS equipment amidst Covid-19

Talisman Plastics has implemented the pioneering Intouch i4 Cloud software in all of its 27 injection setting machines, helping the company to successfully meet the increased demand for medical products during to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is a key provider of secure seals to the NHS, with two of Talisman’s 27 machines producing this vital equipment. The application of Intouch’s system meant that Talisman could recently switch their machinery to 24/7 operation, facilitating the production over 350,000 units a week.

Intouch i4 Cloud allows Talisman to leave the machines completely unmanned during the 48 hours of the weekend, increasing production whilst keeping its staff safe.

Ewelina Skalska, Production Manager at Talisman Plastics, said: “Our efficiency target with producing NHS equipment is 95 per cent, and because we are able to react quickly to any issues causing downtime through the InTouch alert system, the target has been generally matched and even surpassed.”

“Intouch’s detailed reporting times can provide elapsed time on each run of products and an ETA on when the injection setting will be complete, and whether the machine is running ahead or behind schedule.”

Ewelina Skalska, Production Manager at Talisman Plastics

The addition of Intouch to the Talisman shop floor allows means that Talisman can react to any stoppages almost immediately. The software works remotely, meaning that their injection setters can quickly attend to any fault causing a machine stoppage.

Skalska concluded: “Intouch will report the nature of the stoppage so that in our weekly status meetings we can see what needs fixing, whether it’s a tooling problem, being tight on resource or if there’s a consistent machine fault then we can look into swiftly getting it fixed.”