Talisman switches to 24/7 operation to meet increased demand for medical equipment using Intouch i4 Cloud

Talisman Plastics has implemented the Intouch i4 Cloud on all of its 27 machines, two of which are now producing key NHS medical equipment 24 hours a day.

The Intouch i4 Cloud allows Talisman to leave the medical machines completely unmanned during the 48 hours of the weekend, increasing production whilst keeping its staff safe.

Using the Cloud, Talisman staff can remotely access the machine status and downtime alerts on their phones.

Ewelina Skalska, Talisman Production Manager, said: “We have found it extremely useful and it helped us to reduce downtime to a minimum. The downtime reports list the reasons for downtime, the shift profile, and how many times the machine stopped during the shift and why.”

“We can also remotely monitor the machines, and email alerts let us know when machines have been stopped longer than 30 minutes. It has helped us increase the efficiency of our machines producing NHS equipment from 75 per cent up to 95 per cent.”