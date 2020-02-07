Tarmac lays first recycled rubber road in Tower Hamlets

Tower Hamlets has become the first borough in London to get a road made partly from old tyres.

The council has been working with Tarmac to help implement the new technology, which uses rubber crumb from waste tyres, which is then mixed into asphalt.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “It’s great to see innovative solutions to repurposing waste that could otherwise go to landfill or incineration.”

“We were one of the first councils to declare a climate emergency and we’re keen to explore all ideas that can reduce our impact on the environment. This product will provide a safe surface with less emissions and disruption during the laying process.”

“We want residents and businesses to think about how they can reduce their carbon footprint so it’s important that we do our bit too.”

Brian Kent, National Technical Director at Tarmac, said: “Used tyres remain a significant and overlooked waste streams and our new, innovative rubber modified asphalts offer a more sustainable option for local roads.”

“It’s fantastic to see the London Borough of Tower Hamlets taking the lead in the capital and delivering environmental savings by leveraging this new technology and unlocking the benefits of a circular economy approach.”