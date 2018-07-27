TARRC celebrates its 80th anniversary

Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre (TARRC), the UK research and promotion centre of the Malaysian Rubber Board, held a ‘Gateway to the Malaysian Rubber Industry Open Day’ to celebrate its 80th anniversary at its laboratories at Brickendonbury, Hertford.

Eight Malaysian manufacturers met over 100 guests from the global rubber industry, including rubber scientists, technologists, academics and industrialists from across Europe, North America and Australia.

The company says the day provided a great platform for buyers, importers and distributors of rubber-based products and materials to meet face-to-face with Malaysian manufacturers in the UK and discuss topics of mutual interest.

Guests were also given a tour of the laboratories, which included presentations at each area including biotechnology, microscopy, mill room, engineering and tyre technology.

As part of this ‘Rubber Week’ for the Malaysian manufacturers, visits were also invited to two factories, Clwyd Compounders in Wrexham to see its new facility and Plastic Products International in Harlow.

An ‘Innovation Morning Meeting’ also took place at TARRC with guest speakers Matthew Dronfield from Freyssinet discussing innovative rubber products in the civil engineering industry and Chris Waterhouse from CJ Waterhouse who spoke on millroom automation.