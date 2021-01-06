TCG to help U.S. Navy reduce waste and environmental impact

Thermal Compaction Group (TCG) has sold a prototype of its patented Massmelt thermal compaction system to the U.S. Navy, in a six-figure deal.

The Cardiff-based firm is now in negotiations to licence the design for manufacture in the U.S., in a potentially multi-million-dollar deal.

× Expand TCG L-R: Philip Davison-Sebry, Thomas Davison-Sebry and Mathew Rapson of Cardiff-based Thermal Compaction Group (TCG) with the firm's patented Massmelt thermal compaction system, which is being trialled by the US Navy.

The company has been assisted by the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP) which provides targeted support for ambitious growing firms. The programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

TCG has developed a range of products that contribute to the circular economy by reducing waste volume and allowing it to be re-used or recycled. TCG's products are particularly focused on processing single-use plastics, thus reducing the amount ending up in landfill or at sea.

Its Massmelt system uses compaction and heat to reduce the volume of compactable waste by around 75 per cent, and moisture content by up to 25 per cent.

The system uses plastics within the waste to form a thermally binding crust or skin on the outside, allowing the output to maintain a cylindrical shape at the end of the thermal compaction process. These output 'logs' can be cut to any length and re-used in a variety of applications, including fence posts or flood defences. As well as preventing waste from ending up in landfill, Massmelt contributes to a reduced carbon footprint by minimising the transportation required to dispose of waste.

Commenting on the U.S. Navy deal, Managing Director of TCG, Philip Davison-Sebry, said:

"The U.S. Navy operates thousands of aircraft, over 280 battle force ships and submarines, 140 auxiliary ships, and approximately 200 installations to support those assets worldwide. It recognises its responsibility to serve as a good steward of the environment as part of its mission, and we are delighted to be working with the U.S. Navy to help reduce the volume of waste it produces across its vast fleet.

"At the moment, the prototype is being trialled at a Navy Research Laboratory in Maryland, with a view to manufacture the system in the U.S. under licence should all go well. At this stage, all the indications are positive, and we are in ongoing discussions about next steps.

TCG now aims to increase its workforce by 200% over the next two years to meet the increasing demand for its technology.