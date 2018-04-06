TCT takes 3D printing way out west with SME

Sister group to Rapid Plastics Media - home of BP&R, EPPM and Interplas - TCT Group has announced two new events under the RAPID + TCT banner with SME. The new events, RAPID + TCT West and the RAPID + TCT Executive Strategy Summit, aim to drive even greater development and adoption of key design-to-manufacturing technologies across all industries.

RAPID + TCT West will be an annual west coast event in the US, allowing RAPID + TCT to cater to the growing additive manufacturing market in the US. The first edition of the show will take place in Santa Clara, California, October 9th-10th 2019.

The inaugural Rapid + TCT Executive Strategy Summit will take place in Palm Desert, California from October 17th-18th 2018 and will be a forum for industry top brass to exchange ideas on the latest challenges facing 3D printing and the wider manufacturing world.

The RAPID + TCT mission is to break down barriers to information around the most innovative manufacturing technologies, allowing easier access to leading ideas and innovations.

“The combination of our two teams working on RAPID + TCT has delivered superb results, and we’re delighted to be expanding our combined efforts into these two new events,” said Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News, which owns the TCT Group and Rapid Plastics Media. “Having heard so many engineers lament the lack of support and understanding for new technology adoption from executive leadership, we felt it was time to address these concerns, opening more opportunities for our clients, and of course helping our readers and visitors inside their organisations.”

SME and TCT joined forces in 2016, combining nearly 30 years of experience to develop the RAPID + TCT event. It is this successful partnership that has paved the way for these new events.

“As additive manufacturing technology continues to grow in capability and importance, it’s our responsibility to reach manufacturers and share our knowledge and understanding of how to fully leverage this technology,” said Debbie Holton, Vice-President of Events and Industry Strategy at SME. “We’re proud to be bringing two new opportunities to the US. that influence unique audiences including decision-makers and end-users. Our partners at TCT share our mission of building awareness and expertise in additive manufacturing, and we’re excited about expanding our partnership and building on our teamwork.”