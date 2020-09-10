Technical Foam Services secure industry first with three ISO standards

Technical Foam Services have become the first UK-based foam converter to be awarded all three ISO standards covering Health and Safety, Quality Management and Environmental Management Systems.

The company has held the ISO 9001 standard for over ten years, the ISO 14001 standard for the last four years, and in the summer of 2020, were awarded the ISO 45001 standard.

ISO standards are internationally recognised and independently set to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems.

Technical Foam Services have now been awarded ISO 45001 - Occupational Health and Safety, ISO 9001 - Quality Management and ISO 14001 - Environmental Management Systems.

“Holding these ISO standards demonstrates our commitment to the health and wellbeing of our staff, delivering high-quality products and factoring in environmental considerations” says Technical Foam Services' Managing Director, Duncan Geddes.

“I am very proud of the team here at TFS, who have all committed to these standards of working. By being the first foam converter to achieve all three, we have set the benchmark for the foam industry in the UK. Many congratulations must go to our Quality and Health & Safety Manager – David Hood, who has put a huge amount of time and effort into this, and all my colleagues who have whole-heartedly contributed to this achievement.”