Techsil expands Form-In-Place Foam Gasket service capacity

To meet the growing demand for its contract Form-In-Place Foam Gasketing service (FIPG), Techsil has announced a 25 per cent increase in production capacity.

The increase has been implemented at its UK manufacturing site with the addition of a fourth production cell.

Using an innovative single-component liquid PU foam sealing system and machine technology, Techsil’s bespoke FIPG service is an economical and reliable solution for replacing labour intensive peel and stick gasket applications.

The foam gasketing systems mean that customers can introduce high specification seals without the need to invest, and the six axis robot systems can apply foam beads to a wide range of substrates, including plastics, metals, and glass.

Steve Green, Business Development Manager at Techsil, said: “Design considerations are numerous for compression foam seals as there can be a range of different performance requirements.”

“These include differing Ingress Protection levels, fluid resistance, and thermal demands. This foam sealing technology can be adjusted in its applied size and also in its hardness to give the Component Design Engineer increased flexibility in achieving the functionality of their part.”

“The new day lab facility will enable different design specification to be trialled and is something customers have been asking us for.”