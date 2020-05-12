Techsil publishes new catalogue

Techsil has published a new catalogue.

UK based Techsil is a global distributor of industrial adhesives, sealants, encapsulants, coatings tapes, seals, o-rings and dispensing equipment.

The company supplies high performance materials to manufacturing industries such as electronics, aerospace, automotive, defence, lighting, packaging and medical devices.

Techsil has just published a new 20 page catalogue, its biggest one yet. It includes a selection of products from new supply partners such as:

Adhesives, tapes and coatings from Permabond, SCIGRIP and 3M

O-rings and bonded seals from Trelleborg

Greases and lubricants from ITW LPS and Sprayon

These new product ranges sit alongside updated product guides from Momentive Silicones, Panacol, Hoenle UV Curing Equipment and Techsil Own Brand.

As well as ThreeBond Automotive Adhesives, Hylomar, Power Adhesives and Nordson EFD.

Also included are Greases and Lubricants, Heat Transfer Compounds, Cleaners, Release Agents, Pigments and Inks and Hand Held Dispensing Equipment.