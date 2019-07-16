Teijin and AEV robotics collaborate on lightweight automotive solutions for future transportation

Teijin announced it has signed a joint development agreement with an Australian venture AEV Robotics (AEV).

Teijin and AEV will use the first two years of this initiative to develop elemental technologies for the envisioned vehicle.

The agreement is to create lightweight components and solutions for next generation transportation to realise new forms for transportations in ageing society.

The components will use Teijin’s polycarbonate resin, carbon and aramid fibres, and composites technologies owned by Teijin and its group companies including Continental Structural Plastics for innovative structural design.

Teijin will also contribute specialised knowhow for heat management to optimise weight reduction and heat insulation and for sound absorption.

AEV’s Modular Vehicle System will serve as the foundation for a de facto standard for next-generation vehicles that satisfy the Well-to-Wheel Zero Emission goal established by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

AEV is concurrently developing a highly efficient electric vehicle platform and autonomous driving system that realise low-speed electric vehicle (LS-EV) for use in various fields, such as medical care, logistics and industry, as well as conventional transportation.

AEV’s unique engineering capabilities will be applied toward developing simple, lightweight solutions for the chassis, suspension and steering.

Teijin will present AEV’s Modular Vehicle System at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2019 Nagoya, July 17-19.