Teijin and Envision Virgin Racing announce multi-year partnership

The Teijin Group and Envision Virgin Racing have jointly announced that they have agreed a multi-year sponsorship contract which will support the team’s participation in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The Teijin Group and Envision Virgin Racing are now committed to exchanging know-how and complementing each other’s state-of-the-art technologies.

Teijin will develop high-performance materials and products that will help improve the comfort of drivers.

Teijin will also explore new business opportunities through the development and provision of lightweight, high-performance automotive components, leveraging the freedom of design that will be required for next-generation automobiles.

Jun Suzuki, President and CEO of Teijin Limited, said: “Through ceaseless evolution and ambition, we are aiming to be a company that supports the society of the future by creating new value.”

“By supporting Envision Virgin Racing, which competes in races with electric vehicles as a means of raising awareness of global warming, we will develop technologies and accumulate the know-how and solution capabilities required for future EVs that satisfy ever-stricter environmental regulations.”

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director of Envision Virgin Racing, said: “Formula E is one of the most competitive motorsport series there is, meaning any advantage that can be gained is crucial.”

“To ensure we have this, Envision Virgin Racing aligns with like-minded, innovative, climate-focused brands and hence why we’re very excited to have The Teijin Group join our family.”

“Being able to tap into their wealth of expertise and high-performance material and composite technologies will help us on track, whilst away from the track we’re looking forward to working together on our Race Against Climate Change programme.”