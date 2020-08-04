Teijin Carbon Europe and the UK’s National Composites Centre strengthen innovation partnership

Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH, the Teijin Group's carbon fibre business in Europe, has upgraded to Tier 2 membership today with the National Composites Centre (NCC) in Bristol, UK as a key part of Teijin’s strategy to support next generation aerospace manufacturing projects.

Teijin originally joined the NCC as an Associate Member in November 2018.

Many of their digital automated deposition technologies were funded by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) as part of the NCC iCAP program (Digital Capability Acquisition Program, an investment program for digitalising composite manufacturing, increasing production rates and quality while improving efficiency and reducing costs), including the Ultra High Rate Deposition Cell, which has two huge industrial robots that automate the aircraft wing production process.

The robots measure, cut, lift and place pieces of carbon fibre fabric (‘plies’) with millimetric accuracy – laying 5m wide strips of composite material, up to 20m long, in one precise movement. This cuts the number of fabric components required from around 100,000 to just 150 and therefore can significantly reduce Wing component build time. This has the potential to revolutionise aircraft production and is playing a critical role in the Wing of Tomorrow – a research and development program led by Airbus to deliver the next generation of aircraft wings, which also includes UK-based Tier 1 suppliers GKN Aerospace and Spirit AeroSystems.

Teijin Carbon Europe says it looks forward to supporting the NCC and partners on various high-performance aerospace projects as well as contributing to the UK composites community.

As a Tier 2 member, the company will provide unique carbon fiber Non-Crimp Fabrics as well as Thermoset and Thermoplastic prepreg materials for diverse applications in these projects and in other NCC development programs.

Enrique Garcia, Chief Technology Officer at the NCC, said: “We’re delighted that Teijin are enhancing their membership with the NCC, which will enable us to explore many more opportunities for future collaboration. We have already established a fruitful working relationship with Teijin, who have consistently provided us with materials, so that we can continue to develop new processes and products across all sectors. This strengthened partnership will make a valuable contribution to both the NCC’s and Teijin’s future growth in the composites industry.”

As one strategic focus of its medium-term management plan for 2020-2022, the Teijin Group is intensively accelerating its development of mid- to downstream applications for aircraft. Teijin Carbon Europe has already been selected to supply carbon fibre based Non-Crimp Fabric (NCF) to the Wing of Tomorrow project.