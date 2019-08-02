Teijin completes acquisition of Renegade

Teijin Limited has announced it has completed the acquisition of all of the shares of Renegade Materials Corporation, a leading North American supplier of highly-heat resistant thermoset prepreg for the aerospace industry.

The acquisition of Renegade will allow Teijin to expand its aerospace business, including next-generation aircraft engine parts.

Teijin will benefit from Renegade’s well-established proprietary technologies and capabilities in thermoset prepregs that incorporate highly heat-resistant resins.

Teijin is strengthening its carbon fibre and intermediate materials business to solidify its position as a leading provider of solutions for aerospace applications.

It is targeting annual sales in this field in excess of $900 million by around 2030.

Shukei Inui, General Manager of Teijin’s Carbon Fibres Business Unit, said: “We have been increasingly focusing on our carbon fibre business on the aircraft field as a top supplier to world-leading aircraft makers.”

“Renegade’s well-trusted technologies as well as its sales channels in this field, together with our global sales network, will reach wider markets to strong, lightweight, high-performance materials that offer environmentally sensitive solutions for improved fuel efficiency.”

Eric Collins, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of Renegade Materials, said: “We are excited to become part of Teijin’s global family located in the U.S. Teijin is committed to supporting our advanced materials and proprietary production processes, allowing us to reach wider markets through its sales network and marketing initiatives.”

“Significant resources are now available to expand product development and manufacturing capabilities, powered by Teijin’s vast expertise in carbon fibres and chemistry."