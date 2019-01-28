Teijin extends contract to supply carbon fibre to Bombardier

Teijin has announced it has been awarded a contract to supply its Tenax carbon fibre to Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services until 2025.

Teijin has focused on aircraft businesses as one of the growth strategies in its medium-term management plan for 2017 to 2019, and is intensively accelerating its development of mid to downstream applications.

These include cost-effective carbon fibres with higher-tenacity and higher-tensile modulus, intermediate materials including Tenax TPUD, carbon fibre thermoplastic consolidated laminate, thermoset prepreg and non-crimp fabric.

Going forward, Teijin intends to further strengthen its carbon fibre and its intermediate material business as a leading solution provider for aircraft applications, targeting annual sales in this field in excess of $900 million by around 2030.

Teijin was awarded a contract by Bombardier to supply Tenax for major primary and secondary composite structures in 2010 and Tenax Carbon Fibre has been used for primary structure applications including wing, centre wing box structures and empennage applications.