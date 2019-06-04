Teijin's Sereebo CFRTP selected for High-volume vehicles

Teijin Limited has announced that its Sereebo carbon fibre reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) has been selected by General Motors (GM) for use in select pickup box applications.

This is the world's first use of CFRTP for structural parts in a high-volume production vehicle.

Sereebo will be used to manufacture the optional CarbonPro pickup box jointly developed by Teijin and GM for the GMC Sierra Denali 1500 and GMC Sierra AT4 1500.

The pickup box's inner headboard, side and floor panels will be made with Sereebo.

appearing at select GMC dealerships in the U.S. this summer.

The CarbonPro panels will be produced at Continental Structural Plastics' Huntington, Indiana, manufacturing facility.

Sereebo used for CarbonPro contains randomly-orientated, isotropic carbon fibre in a polyamide matrix resin.

Compared to steel, CarbonPro is 40 percent lighter, offers 10 times greater impact resistance, is more corrosion-resistant and is more readily recyclable.

Due to its material characteristics, Sereebo offers extended design flexibility and freedom, which allowed GM engineers to mould in many of the unique features of the CarbonPro box.

Following production startup in early June, GMC Sierra CarbonPro Editions for both vehicles will begin.