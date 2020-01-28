Teijin to establish Teijin Automotive Center Europe to expanding conceptual, designing, prototype, and evaluation capabilities

Teijin has announced that it is to establish the Teijin Automotive Center Europe (TACE) in Germany, as a new base for technical functions within the company’s automotive composite business.

The company will handle concept, designing, prototyping, evaluations, marketing, and technical research for next-generation automotive components, utilising the Teijin Group’s capabilities to provide multi-material solutions for next-generation vehicles.

TACE will enable Teijin to strengthen and advance its solution capabilities by establishing a strong platform for collaboration within the Teijin Group’s European automotive composite bases.It is expected to speed up concept, designing, prototyping, and the evaluation of technological proposals developed by each base.

Later, TACE will develop marketing and research functions to explore opportunities from new technologies and M&A, aiming to accelerate joint development with European automakers and respond to demands for greater design freedom, productivity, and cost efficiency as well as weight reduction and strength.

At the same time, the company will pursue opportunities to establish bases for automotive composite technical functions in the USA and China to satisfy demands in the markets to strive and steadily strengthen its position as a global solution provider.