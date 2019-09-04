Teijin to support exhibition in Amsterdam

The Teijin Group has announced it will support the exhibition Colorful Japan opening at the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam on September 7.

The new wing of the museum features a white façade and canopy incorporating 185 composite panels made with Teijin Group's Twaron para-aramid fibre and Tenax carbon fibre.

Measuring 100 meters by 25 meters, it is the world’s first and largest-scale composite building using Twaron and Tenax, forming a striking contrast to the original neo-renaissance building of the museum while appearing to float freely in the air.

Twaron para-aramid fibre produced by Netherlands-based Teijin Aramid B.V. and Tenax carbon fibre produced by Teijin Carbon Europe in Germany were combined with vinylester resin in composite laminates, forming the outer skins of a composite sandwich construction with a core of PIR foam.

Whereas the resin expands as the temperature rises, both Twaron and Tenax fibres contract, ensuring minimal thermal expansion of the panels and realising a seamless look while giving enormous structural stability to the “bathtub.”

The Teijin Group has been sponsoring the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam since 2007, as one of its cultural initiatives based on its corporate philosophy to grow and evolve in harmony with society.