Telsonic delivers sound solution for safety components

Telsonic’s ultrasonic technology is fast becoming the process of choice for a growing number of automotive component manufacturers.

The precise control, and resultant consistency in the process makes it the ideal choice for joining and welding a wide range of polymer types and component variants.

The latest automotive components to benefit from Telsonic’s ultrasonic welding process include a seatbelt bezel and “B” pillar sub-assembly for Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Evoque model, manufactured from PC/ABS.

The machine delivered by Telsonic UK also incorporates additional assembly operations and sensing for different colour variants.