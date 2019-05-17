TEPPFA expands its membership base

TEPPFA continues to expand its membership base with direct company members, National Associations, and Associated Members.

Four new members were introduced and approved at the TEPPFA 2019 General Assembly.

TEPPFA welcomed LK Group from Sweden and NUPI Industrie from Italy as new direct company members.

The National Association membership coverage was completed with IPPMA, the Irish Plastic Pipe Manufacturers Association.

The European PVC resin manufacturers applied for membership and decided to join as an association replacing the associated member company, Vynova.

Ludo Debever, TEPPFA General Manager, said: “We are delighted to find that so many new members find their way to TEPPFA and appreciate the work that our small team is doing to make the voice of the plastic pipe industry heard in Brussels.”

“TEPPFA ensures that its members are aware of new EU legislation and initiatives relating to the pipes sector at the earliest possible stage. Moreover, TEPPDA’s members benefit directly from research projects conducted by the industry’s leading experts in the numerous Working and Application Groups as well as Task Forces.”

“The new members confirm that we deliver on our mission: the promotion in Europe of the benefits of plastic pipe systems through robust factual data.”